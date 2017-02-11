Fairleys’ development project steams ahead Nicholise Garner

Shepparton north’s shopping precinct is about to explode with a massive new development recently approved in.

The Fairley’s Supa IGA redevelopment project will be steaming ahead this year with council approval now in place. Fairleys Supa IGA store manager Craig Bramley said, “This new year is an exciting time for the Hawkins Street site.”

Following hot on the heels of the Metcash final submission to meet Council permit conditions, which was made and approved last month, is the sale and purchase process of the Hawkins Street and Numurkah Road corner retail hub site to developer 18 Pty Ltd.

The developer’s modified plans to Council for the landmark site were lodged with Council last week and will make it even more customer-focused and shopper-friendly.

Under the developer’s new plans the Fairleys Supa IGA store will be now completely built afresh from the ground up. “Although refurbished in recent years, the new Fairleys’ will offer the largest range of food and groceries in Shepparton, together with liquor, Tattslotto, newsagency, bakery, and deli,” said Mr Bramley.

“Our 4,000sqm Fairleys’ store will continue to lead the supermarkets on offer in Shepparton and will be backed up by a further 4,000sqm of retail shops under the plans submitted a week ago. They also include a new community centre under Council management and operation to be established in the precinct, making this the true northern centre for shopping and ancillary services in Shepparton”, said Mr Bramley.

One of the new development highlights at Hawkins Street is the proposed inclusion of a large international supermarket group creating a rich supermarket environment with shoppers spoilt for choice.

Following these recent planning submission steps, the developer’s total vision for a complete Sub Regional Activity Centre of 14,000sqm of retail floor space is to be lodged shortly.

In accordance with Greater Shepparton City Council’s strategy to increase the retail component of North Shepparton to 14,000sqm, subject to Planning Victoria and the Victorian Planning Minister’s approval, developers 18 Pty Ltd are now working closely with Council planning teams to bring this strategy to reality at the iconic Fairleys’ site.

Mr Bramley said, “We’re so excited this is actually going to happen! We’ve been talking about it for 20 years now and this $30M development will create work and will be fantastic for Shepparton’s north.

“The 14,000sqm of retail shopping at Hawkins Street will complement the approximately one million other visits to this North Shepparton hub per year. The close proximity of Shepparton’s sports complex, McDonalds, Subway, APCO petrol and convenience store and other retailers make for a compact and highly functional retail and social centre.

“The hugely popular Council owned sports complex, together with the existing fast food outlets and, soon, a brand new Fairleys Supa IGA, with our anticipated support retailers, all act as synergistic drawcards in the vicinity as Hawkins Street retail centre.

“These new development plans are eagerly awaited following the release of the Council’s strategy for further development in the north of Shepparton. This development will meet the Council’s retail requirements for North Shepparton for years to come,” said Mr Bramley.