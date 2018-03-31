Fairleys has six months to find tenant David Lee

DURING the Ordinary Council Meeting last week, Greater Shepparton City Council councillors voted to adopt an amendment to the development of the current IGA site, which gives the developers of the proposed Fairleys SUPA IGA redevelopment six months to find and secure another major supermarket tenant. If they fail to do so, plans for another supermarket complex to be developed by Lascorp a few hundred metres down the road will be back on the table.

The land currently occupied by Fairleys SUPA IGA on Numurkah Road is subject to two development applications both of which are before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

In relation to these applications, council at the November 21, 2017 Ordinary Council Meeting (OCM) resolved to not support the proposed redevelopment of the land to accommodate a retail development.

Since the November 2017 OCM, and subsequent council resolution, officers have held further detailed discussions with the applicant.

Officers have also participated in two VCAT compulsory conferences, which have assisted in arriving at a development proposal that has led to a single revised development proposal.

The revised plan (known as the Third Amended Plan Revision B) now provides for a two staged development, approximately 14,225sqm of floor space of which about 13,675sqm is retail floor space, provision of two 4,000sqm supermarkets one of which is for IGA, five practitioner medical centre, car parking spaces as required by 52.06, traffic lights at the intersection of Hawkins Street and Goulburn Valley Highway, drainage to an upsized regional basin which is known as the ‘Yakka Basin’ and the removal of three Grey Box trees.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Lascorp will make a recommendation in June and then a decision will be made. Officers and council cannot pre-judge until then what the outcome will be.”

“From my point of view, council agrees that a second supermarket is warranted in north Shepparton. We are a developing city and this is important in moving forward as a society.

“We want to work with the developers and we encourage progress.”