Family business opens new premises

IT was a joyous occasion on Friday last week, when the Butlers and staff at Stockdale & Leggo celebrated the official opening of the business’ new premises, with Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum cutting the ribbon.

Having been in the previous premises on the corner of Wyndham and Nixon Streets for 20 years, the new location on the corner of Wyndham and Knight Streets provides the business with a purpose renovated, 200m2 office space fit with a commercial board room.

Managing director, Scott Butler said, “These new premises allows us to run the ship a lot more system oriented.

“We’ve always wanted to buy our own freehold and when we saw this site was available we decided to jump on it.”

Damian Drum said, “The only way you can ever be successful in real estate is with a large degree of honour because you rely on your customers.

“This is a family organisation that continues to go on with honour, so it was a pleasure to be invited to officially open the new premises.”