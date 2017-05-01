Farmers lead the pack on quad safety David Lee

LIVESTOCK producers are taking a proactive approach to farm safety, with beef and sheep farmers leading the pack in taking up the Quad Bike Safety Rebate Scheme.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has so far given away over $1M in rebates to farmers hoping to fit out their quad bikes with protection devices to minimise the risk of injury.

The $6 million State Government program, which is being jointly managed by the farmer group and WorkSafe Victoria, opened five months ago and aims to improve farm safety by offering a rebate to primary producers who fit Operator Protection Devices (OPDs) to their quad bikes.

VFF vice president, Brett Hosking urged people to take advantage of the program before the money runs out.

“With $1M already spent on the program it’s not going to last very long, so you better get in quick if you want to fit an OPD or upgrade to a safer vehicle,” Mr Hosking said.

“The fact that we’ve seen such a fantastic uptake in the rebate shows how seriously farm safety is being taken by Victorian primary producers, because OPDs are vital to protecting farmers, their families, and their workers from the risks of using quad bikes.”

According to WorkSafe statistics, almost 30 percent of workplace deaths in Victoria occur on farms, despite a mere three percent of workers being employed in the agriculture industry.

“Ten farmers every week are injured seriously enough to make a worker’s compensation claim,” Mr Hosking said.

“It’s incredibly serious and this program encourages farmers to take proactive steps in safeguarding against the risks of injury while using quad bikes.”

All rebates will be available for a period of two years or until the funds are exhausted. Rebates will also be allocated on a first-in first-served basis to eligible applicants with complete applications.

Farmers can tap into the VFF’s www.bequadsafe.com.au website to claim up to $1,200 (GST exempt) in rebates on OPDs, side-by-side (SSV) and other alternate vehicles.

“The scheme is open to all farmers and we’re hoping to process more than 5,000 applications over the lifetime of the program,” Mr Hosking said.

“This is a great indication of how the program is being received.”

Further information is available by calling the VFF on 1300 945 030 or emailing [email protected]