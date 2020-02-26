Farmers urged to attend town hall meeting on water

Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP), Inspector General, Mick Keelty is holding a town hall meeting in Shepparton on Thursday, February 27 at the Shepparton RSL.

The Southern Riverina Irrigators are calling farmers and community members in the Goulburn Valley and Northern Victoria need to take their future into their own hands.

“We cannot rely on state and federal farming organisations, or governments, who have let down Southern Basin farmers,” said irrigation advocate, Chris Brooks. Mr Brooks is encouraging members of the Goulburn Valley and Northern Victoria irrigation communities to attend the meeting.

Mick Keelty is investigating compliance issues and water sharing arrangements of the MDBP on behalf of the Federal Government.

Following Mr Keelty’s meeting Mr Brooks, who is the chairman of Southern Riverina Irrigators, will address those in attendance. In relation to Mr Keelty’s address, he said anyone with past or present compliance issues should raise them, as this is the ideal opportunity.