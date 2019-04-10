Fashion, food and footy!

SWING down to City Central Arcade these school holidays to take advantage of great kids activities and the convenience of everything you need all together in one place.

Running throughout the two-week school break, there will be craft activities for kids to enjoy in the arcade while the parents peruse the endless fashion on offer.

City Central Arcade covers a vast range of fashion options, with something for all sizes and ages. From the casual and professional, the young and old, formal clothes or an outfit to deck out your working week, City Central Arcade has it all within their convenient CBD location.

Further to all the fashion available, the sporting season feels well and truly alive, with great AusKick and AFL specials across a bunch of brilliant products at Footy Korner Games World.

And for those hungry for a feast to break up all the shopping, there is always plenty of tasty eating options and vast seating available in the City Central Arcade food court.

Personally, I’d recommend trying out the Heavenly Ice Cream Waffle Sundae. A recent addition that comes in four flavours, this monstrous concoction combines waffles and sundaes into a super delicious treat.

Open seven days a week with convenient and cheap parking available in the multi-deck car park, City Central Arcade has plenty of options for shopping and entertainment these school holidays.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. City Central Arcade is home to many participating businesses in the 2019 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.