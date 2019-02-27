Fashionable art set to go on show

THERE are many things that art is used for nowadays, but an upcoming fashion show is set to provide a different use for it, with a showcase of wearable art set to be on show.

The Fresh Water Fashion Show will see Indigenous women modelling the artistic garments, and attendees will get the chance to hear from designers, Wendy Crow and Karren Berg as well as Stewart Russell from Space Craft Studio who mentored and worked with the artists to help them print the fabrics. There will also be lunch and entertainment by local artist, Kelli Howell.

Kaeila Arts manager, Angie Russi said, “We have shown this collection across the country and internationally and it even featured on Vogue online, but we have never showcased it locally.

“This show is about giving back to the local community and is an expression of what the artists have created.

“At Kaeila we’re all about launching artists’ careers and this is a part of that.

“It is great to be working towards having locals’ work recognised locally and internationally.

“At the show we will also be launching a crowd funding campaign to help raise $10,000 that will go towards the purchase of materials to create new designs for the 2019 collection that will go on show in Darwin in August. We are also excited to announce that local rapper, Briggs being the face of the campaign.”

The Fresh Water Fashion Show will run on Sunday, March 3 from 12:30pm at The Connection, 7287 Midland Highway. Tickets are $84 for a table of six for Kaiela Arts and Yanha members and $96 for non-members.

Ticket are available at www.trybooking.com/BAOYK or in person from Kaiela Arts, 137-139 High Street, Shepparton, or by phoning 5821 9842, or at Wear Repair, 92 Fryers Street, Shepparton or by phoning 5831 4651.