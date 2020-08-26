Father’s Day plugged in, turned on

THERE are some stores you walk into that you truly find hard to walk out of empty handed.

Such places are like Willy Wonka factories where no, nothing is edible, but everything grabs your interest.

They’re the kind of stores where you discover all the things you didn’t know you wish you had. Or, at this time of year – all the things your dad wishes he had. Father’s Day is on Sunday, September 6, by the way.

Jaycar Electronics in Shepparton is its own wonderland full of life-enhancing electronic items.

While the big stores may sell televisions and computers, Jaycar sells, literally, everything else. Think cabling, smart media players, adaptors, converters and set-top boxes.

Store manager, Chris Lane, said the huge range gave people many options for Father’s Day gifts.

He said popular of late were weather stations, camping fridges, body thermometers, VHF radios, dash and reversing cameras, security and surveillance cameras and even remote-control cars.

The expert staff in store are on hand to help out with specialist knowledge.

“No matter what the age or the interest, we’ve got a little bit of everything for anyone here,” Chris said.

Jaycar Electronics Shepparton is located at 4/575-585 Wyndam Street and can be contacted on 5822 4037.