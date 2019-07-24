Feedback needed for Fauna Park’s future

The Kyabram Fauna Park has been an important fixture of the region since its inception in 1978, doubtless satisfying many fun memories and great days out amongst families and friends.

The much-loved local attraction has been an important economic driver for the local community for more than 40 years and now that same community are being invited to help shape plans for the Kyabram Fauna Park’s future.

A new draft masterplan has been developed with the vision of establishing the park as northern Victoria’s premier wildlife attraction and local community members and businesses are being called upon to provide feedback.

General manager of Kyabram Fauna Park, Lachlan Gordon said, “The draft masterplan is really exciting with features including new species and exhibits, updates to the café, entry and parking, nature play and water play areas for kids, safari camping area and redevelopment of the wetlands.”

The community will have until Friday, August 23 to provide feedback and the draft masterplan and survey are available at www.kyabramfaunapark.com.au or at the Kyabram Fauna Park reception, 75 Lake Road, Kyabram.