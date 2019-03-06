Feel better about your health

WITH a wealth of experience and high professional standards, Better Health Medical Centre’s Dr Jude James is now taking appointments at the Wyndham Street clinic.

After graduating in India in 2001, Dr James also spent two years training in the UK before moving over to Australia. Dr James has been a GP in Australia for 14 years and has practiced in many regional cities around Australia, including Tamworth, Townsville and Cobram. He had training in emergency medicine and paediatrics before he went into general practice.

“I want to provide a meaningful effect on patients mental health,” Dr James said, “My areas of interest are geriatrics, palliative care, skin cancer surgery and acute medical emergencies.”

Dr Jude James is located at Better Health Medical Centre on 77 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. There is also a nephrologist and gastroenterologist in the same building, as well as the convenience of copious off-road parking (behind the building) and the pathologist located right next door.

For more information or to book an appointment, call Better Health Medical Centre on 5897 7288.