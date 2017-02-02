Festival program launched David Lee

FORTY-FOUR events are set to help ‘map Shepp’ from March 3 to 19, when the 2017 Shepparton Festival kicks off.

Running under the theme of ‘Mapping Shepp’ the festival guide for the 21st Shepparton Festival was released on Monday which outlines the events that will run over 17 big days.

The theme ‘Mapping Shepp’ asks how a region is mapped through patterns of behaviour, paths of ideas and interconnections.

The Shepparton Festival theme challenges audiences to journey through music, visual arts, performing arts, literature and film, food and wine and workshops to discover, connect, explore and reimagine the place we call Shepparton.

Shepparton Festival chair, Fiona Smolenaars says the 2017 program offers something for everyone.

“We are thrilled with the calibre and scope of events happening in 2017. There is an event to suit every artistic taste, from dance and film to food and music, and every possible genre in between.

“With our new website www.sheppartonfestival.org.au also going live and ticket sales beginning, we are encouraging everyone to jump online and book tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Fur further details or to view or book a spot in one of the events, visit www.shepparonfestival.org.au