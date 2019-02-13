Fiftieth donation milestone reached

IT was a bittersweet moment on Friday last week for local resident, Mathieu Ryan, who sat in the Shepparton Blood Donor Centre chair to give whole blood for the fiftieth time.

With one in three Australians needing blood in their lifetime, and only one in 30 currently donating, Mathieu is encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and give to help save lives.

Mathieu said, “I started giving blood because I thought it would be a good way to give back, but when discovered I was O Negative, which makes me a universal donor, I realised how important my blood type was and so I have continued to make regular whole blood and plasma donations.

“If you are thinking about donating, I encourage you to go in and do it. It’s not scary, doesn’t take a lot of time and you get a cookie at the end of it. Try to donate at least once…that way you can find out if it’s for you or not.”

Shepparton Blood Donor Centre spokespersons said, “The Shepparton Blood Donor Centre needs around 90 additional blood donors over the next four weeks.

“Many people think road accidents are the primary reason someone may need blood, however cancer patients and those with blood disorders use around 35 percent of all donated blood.

“Blood and plasma donors are always needed.”

To make an appointment or find out more, phone 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au