Final nominees named as businesses prepare for announcement of category winners David Lee

THE FINAL nominees for the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have been named, and now each of the 100 nominees from this year’s awards are eagerly awaiting the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, to discover who will be crowned the winners of each category.

This week, Trevor Phillips Photographics received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional Services category, Shop 221 received a nomination under the Business Award – Retail Services category, The Carrington received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category, GV L’s 2 P’s received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, MBCM Shepparton received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, Furphy Foundry apprentice fabricator engineer, Adam Menzie received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category and All Farm Gates received a nomination under the GV Healthy Workplace category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named. Tickets can be purchased at the Riverlinks Box Office, 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton or by phoning 5832 9511. Ticket sales close at 5pm on Monday, October 2.