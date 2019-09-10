Find the floor you’ve been searching for

With the weather warming up and the flowers beginning to bloom, what better time than now to begin planning and working on your home refurbishment? Whether it’s a small project or a full renovation, Shepparton’s Choices Flooring can help you make your home transform this season.

Everything from vinyl, timber, carpet, and laminate; you’ll have plenty of choice for every room of the house at Choices Flooring. Their flooring experts will be able to guide you in the right direction and help pick the right style and install the floor you’ve been searching for.

Choice Flooring also offers window furnishings, and both internal and external blinds. Spring is the perfect time to install external blinds, as they’ll be keeping the heat out in time for those hot summer days. Adding window furnishings and internal blinds can be a simple and effective way to change up a room or space, while also keeping the cool in and heat out.

Head into Choices Flooring in Shepparton and talk to the experts about your spring projects. Located at 186 High Street, Shepparton or call 5822 2777.