Fine dining among art and friends

Promising to be a night of great company amongst renowned art, tickets for the Friends of SAM Gala Dinner are selling fast. As part of the event, an auction of art, wine, and accommodation packages will also take place.

Descendants of the famous Boyd family will be in attendance and guests will be entertained with music from ‘Just the Three of Us’ and Rick Brun, whilst enjoying the delicious food and wine offerings.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a pre-dinner tour of the sensational Boyd exhibitions currently on display at SAM. Tours can be booked when purchasing tickets.

Friends of SAM president of the committee, Ann Fagan said, “The committee is delighted to present this dinner to contribute to the celebration of the Boyd family legacy. Regional wineries, artists and businesses have given generously to help make this event a success. It promises to be a fun evening, so organise your tickets now.”

The Friends of SAM Gala Dinner will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 7pm at Riverlinks Eastbank, 70 Welsford Street. Tickets for the event are $120 per person and can be purchased from Friends of SAM committee members, the SAM shop or via the SAM website at www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au