Finley Rodeo, the first Friday in January

THE Finley Apex Club are lining up to run their second Finley Pro Rodeo in January. The Finley Apex Club is proudly affiliated with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association to bring the 34th annual rodeo to Finley on January 4, 2019.

Gates will open at 5:30pm and the action begins at 7pm. The country’s best announcers will keep you entertained and up-to-date with all the live action throughout the night. The twilight event features the best cowboys and cowgirls from around Australia, with stock supplied by Australia’s legendary rodeo stock supplier, Gary McPhee and will feature bull ride, saddlebronc, bareback, steer wrestling, roping and barrel race events for seniors and juniors alike, it’s sure to be a nail-biting event.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family, as well as a full bar and food area (strictly no BYO). There will be sideshows, food and retails stalls and a bucking bull. Enjoy the night with music and bar facilities operating until late.

Make sure you take time to plan your trip to Finley this January for the 34th Annual Finley Rodeo.

For enquiries, contact Finley Apex Club president, Lachlan Kerr on 0429 707 863.