Fire danger period over but regulations still to be followed David Lee

WHILE planned burns for the Greater Shepparton area have come to an end, the CFA is reminding residents that while the Fire Danger Period is coming to an end, there are still regulations to follow if residents are planning their own burn-offs.

CFA District 22 operations officer, Peter Bell said, “We also remind residents that the end of the Fire Danger Period will be coming to an end and the restrictions will be lifted from 1am on April 18 across District 22.

However, people must still register their burns when they are going to do them with VicFire on 1800 668 511.

“There are also still conditions that need to be met while burns are taking place including ensuring you have an adequate suppressions system, enough water around, that a person is in attendance while the fire is alight and a clear area around where the burn is planned.”