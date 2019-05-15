First acts announced for new festival

The first handful of artists for a brand new Shepparton music festival has been announced, with Aussie rap superstar Illy scheduled as one of the headliners. Local legend Briggs has also been announced, with the ‘3630 rapper’ excited to return home to play to regional fans.

The Land of Plenty Festival is set to put Shepparton on the musical map for Australia, with the first event held Saturday, November 2. The first round of artists was announced yesterday and also features singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, punk rockers Slowly Slowly and alternative metal group Ocean Grove.

Other acts included on the first lineup include Tones & I, Eliott, Jack Botts and Heard Instinct Collective. The second lineup of artists, along with the second main headliner, will be announced shortly.