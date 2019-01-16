First female managing director appointed for GMW

LOCAL Shepparton resident, Charmaine Quick will be taking on the role of the new Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) managing director from February, becoming the first female managing director to take the role.

Ms Quick comes to the role with a wealth of experience in the water industry and a strong history in leading change.

Currently Ms Quick is executive general manager, service delivery at Melbourne Water and in this role oversees the 24/7 delivery of water, sewage, waterways and drainage services to Melbourne.

GMW chairman, Diane James AM said, “This is a truly exciting appointment for our business.

“The minister for water has set the key priority for our business as transforming to a new model that improves operations, keeps water prices low for customers and irrigators and supports the future growth of the irrigation district across our region.

“Charmaine is the right person to lead this change.”

Ms Quick said, “It is an exciting time to join GMW where there is a strong vision of transformation to a service centric, efficient organisation.”