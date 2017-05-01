First sod turned on $34M aged care development David Lee

A SOD turning event for the Shepparton Village’s new $34M, 120 bed aged care development and the launch of a Giving Tree fundraiser to help furnish the new development took place last week, marking the beginning of the long-awaited and exciting construction.

Founding fathers for Shepparton Villages, Keppel Turnour OAM and Lance Woodhouse OAM turned the first sod on the site at Chas Johnson Reserve, which is expected to be completed by mid 2018.

Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivett said it was a privilege to have Mr Turnour and Mr Woodhouse mark the occasion given their immense contribution to not only Shepparton Villages but to the Goulburn Valley community over the years.

“This new building will set a new benchmark for residential care in the region but most importantly ensure the most vulnerable in our community, the aged, can have a home that is bright, modern and local. It is a credit to the founding fathers that we are in a position today to be able to expand to meet the growing demand for quality aged care in the Greater Shepparton region,” Ms Rivett said.

Member for Murray, Damian Drum, who launched the Giving Tree fundraiser said, “I am proud to launch the Shepparton Villages Giving Tree. It is an opportunity for the whole community to contribute and I congratulate the entire Shepparton Villages family on delivering what will be a first class facility.”

Community contribution will be required to assist with the purchasing of all the comforts of home including much needed equipment and beds to ensure the 120 residents have the very best care and comfort.

The Giving Tree allows individuals, community groups or corporate organisations to make one off donations, or a pledge over several years to support the project. Information can be found at www.sheppvillages.com.au or by calling Shepparton Villages on 5832 0800 to further discuss.