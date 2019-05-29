Fitness Open Day this Friday

If being strong and healthy is your goal, 24 and More Fitness can help you achieve that aim.

An established, all-hours gym with a fresh look and a new owner, Anne Maclean, 24 and More is holding an Open Day this Friday.

It’s your chance to check out the gym and meet Anne, a highly regarded personal trainer with more than 10 years experience, to chat about fitness.

“Going to a gym can be a daunting experience and I’d especially love to meet anyone starting from scratch for an obligation-free consultation,” Anne says.

“I’m providing members with a training program to follow throughout June, so with winter upon us it’s a great time to join.

24 and More Fitness is at 440 Wyndham Street, next to The Butter Factory Café.

On Friday, Anne will be available from 6am-10am, 12pm-2pm and 4pm-7pm, with no appointment necessary. Otherwise, you can call Anne on 0408 346 678 or check out www.24andmore.com.au