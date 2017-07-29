Five new faces join committee David Lee

FIVE new faces joined the Shepparton Show Me Committee last week, each of whom bring experience in local business and will help to drive the initiative to its future success.

Andrew Pogue from Kevin Hicks Real Estate, Kruz Patel from Shepparton Pizza, Helen Sofra from Collins Bookstore, Chris Reisner from the Aussie Hotel and Kristina Marko from La Trobe University were sworn in last week.

The five new members will join current members, marketing coordinator, Mat Innes-Irons, chairman, Simon Quattrocchi, treasurer, John Montagner and members, Shane Sali, Carrie Donaldson, Geraldine Christou, Les Oroszvary, Kim O’Keefe, Johann Rajartnam and Fiona LeGassick.

Mat Innes-Irons said, “The new members of the Shepparton Show Me Committee bring a variety of skills, experience and passion.

“We look forward to continuing to drive the Great Things Happen Here campaign, support the many events that Shepparton attracts and promote Shepparton as the place to do business, to visit and to live.”