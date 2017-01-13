Five top designs for new SAM go on display David Lee

THE winning architectural design for the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) will be announced in April this year, with the five top shortlisted designs going on display in the Eastbank Centre foyer from Monday afternoon next week.

The architecture competition for a new SAM attracted 88 applications through Greater Shepparton City Council’s tendering process, with Denton Corker Marshall Pty Ltd, John Wardle Architects, Kerstin Thompson Architects, Lyons and MvS Architects announced as the five finalists.

The five finalists were chosen to develop concept designs for the second stage of a two-stage competition endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects to select an architectural design for the new museum. A seven member jury assessed the applications and shortlisted to the five designs.

The five final architectural teams have provided display ready drawings of their concepts, which will be on public display until February 17, 2017, with the final design set to be chosen by the seven member jury and the winner announced on April 27, 2017. The selected winner will be appointed to develop a detailed design.