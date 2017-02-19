Five years of motor museum pride Nicholise Garner

THE Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles was born out of goodwill along with the Goulburn Valley’s love of motor vehicles. Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles museum curator, Graeme Balfour said, “Shepparton has always wanted a motor museum and thankfully original Emerald Bank founder, Lloyd Mawson donated the site for the museum here at Emerald Bank.”

Graeme said, “Former owner of SPC Ardmona Factory Sales, Jim Andreadis donated the actual warehouse which had previously been the SPC Ardmona Factory Warehouse in Mooroopna. Lloyd and Jim donated further funds to erect and refurbish the building creating the Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles which opened officially in February 2012.”

After its construction, the not-for-profit organisation was set up and is run by a voluntary board of directors from all walks of life and with a strong interest in helping Shepparton to prosper. All of that goodwill seems to have caused a knock on effect as the museum has grown and developed a strong reputation throughout Australia, housing some of the rarest and most unique collections of vehicles ever seen.

Graeme proudly told me, “We change the theme of our displays at the museum every three months with shows previously including a Jaguar, Volkswagen, Shelby Mustang and the Bathurst Legends themes to name a few.”

I asked Graeme if he has any trouble acquiring vehicles for shows and he told me that all of the cars have been provided on loan and that he never has any difficulty accessing new vehicles as people are so proud to have them on show. The vehicles arrive at the museum from all around the country.

With Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles’s constantly changing display of cars, motorbikes, trucks, bicycles, pedals cars and memorabilia, the museum has become a leading tourist destination for the region.

The annual Motor Show event will be held on Sunday, February 19 from 10am to 2pm at Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles and will feature “X Boss” and “Psycho,” two of Australia’s most awarded cars having won everything in their class. Cost for the Motor Show is $5 per person and includes entry into the Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles.

Graeme said, “Since the museum first opened we have had over 800 vehicle exhibits with two of the best cars we have currently being products of Shepparton.”

The Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles was extended in December last year and is brimming with displays to delight and amaze anyone.