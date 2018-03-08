Flocks of white causing city trouble David Lee

RESIDENTS across the city will have noticed the flocks of white screeching their way through the city skyline, and the aftermath scattered across the streets after they strip the trees.

According to Greater Shepparton City Council, the hundreds of Corellas currently calling the local streets home are hanging around due to the nutritional food source offered by the Plane Trees and eucalypts and they believe the birds will move on once that food source is depleted.

Local residents have been voicing their concerns to The Adviser saying that many have slipped on the mess being left behind from the fallen seed pods of the Plane Trees lining the city’s streets.

One local resident said, “I was walking down Fryers Street on Thursday last week and slipped on the seed pods that are littering the streets. I pulled my calf muscle.

“Council needs to do more to clean up the mess left behind from the Corellas. I cannot imagine if it were an elderly person. Things could have ended a lot worse.”

A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson said, “In relation to dealing with them (Corellas), there isn’t much we can do. Whilst they are making a mess from the debris around our parks and gardens, moving them isn’t an option.

“There is extra street-sweeping being done where the majority of debris is being experienced. Council staff are conducting the usual daily street sweeping in the CBD area and have allocated extra staff and machines for the mall area until the birds move on. We are also sweeping other areas where problems are identified.”

You can report footpaths and streets that need sweeping to council on 5832 9700 or email [email protected]