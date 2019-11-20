Fly over by Roulettes

1 of 2

As it is for possibly many Returned Service League (RSL) branches around the country formed at the conclusion of hostilities in Europe, the Rushworth RSL has celebrated its 100th anniversary.

At a ceremony conducted on Remembrance Day this year at the war memorial in the centre of Rushworth township, a large group of local residents gathered to consider the solemnity of the occasion and partake in the memorial service.

Much credit to the organising abilities of the RSL president and Vietnam veteran, Bill Barlow, a request submitted to the Department of Defence to have a fly over by the Royal Australian Air Force aerobatic display team, the Roulettes was one of only four such displays granted around Victoria on the day.

The Rushworth memorial pays tribute to those who served in the First World War, the Second World War, the Korean War, and Vietnam with in conjunction with the RAAF, special memorials to two of Rushworth’s sons, Air Vice Marshall, Frank McNamara VC CBE CB and Air Marshall Sir George Jones KBE CB DFC.