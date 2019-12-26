Focus on great savings this Boxing Day

Boxing Day is a great time to benefit from great bargains and sale deals, and if you are looking to upgrade your furniture, you can’t go past Focus on Furniture.

Focus on Furniture store manager, Michael Suster said, “We have been proudly supplying furniture to this beautiful region for nearly 20 years and promise to continue our commitment in providing our customers with the best style, quality, functionality and affordability available.

“We invite you to come in and save this Boxing Day, with huge discounts across the floor. Save up to 50 percent on selected lounges, dining, bedroom and occasional furniture.

“In addition to this we would also like to offer a gift voucher for $100 off per $1000 spent in one transaction. (Offer excludes finance, lay-by, clearance lines and delivery freight charges). For online purchases you can use the code GIFT100.

“In addition, this year we have a clearance room with exceptional floor stock prices to view.”

Focus on Furniture would like to wish the Shepparton community and surrounding Goulburn Valley area a happy and safe New Year.

For further details, see in-store or view the terms and conditions at www.focusonfurniture.com.au/promotional-terms-and-conditions/

Visit Focus on Furniture at Shepparton Home in Shepparton at 290 Benalla Road, Shepparton and take advantage of this incredible sale.