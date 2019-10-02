Footy fun for the little ones

AHEAD of the AFL grand final last Saturday, some of the region’s youngest footy fans dressed up in their team’s colours for a fun day of sports and fundraising.

As part of the Footy Colours Day fundraiser, children from the Arthur Dickmann Children’s Centre enjoyed a day in the sun, celebrating their team and participating in some footy-themed activities last Wednesday.

The Footy Colours Day fundraiser occurs annually in September and is organised by Fight Cancer Foundation, a national charity dedicated to providing care, treatment and support for cancer patients and their families and funding vital research into cancer treatment and cures.

For Footy Colours Day, participants are encouraged to wear their favourite team’s colours and host an event at their school, organisation, group or club to raise much-needed funds for kids with cancer.