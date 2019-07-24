For the love of food and culture

An exciting new partnership between two local event organisers looks set to expand the Fryers Street Food Festival into broader, bigger and tastier territories.

Liz Connick of Your Project Partner and Jamie Lea of JL Productions are two local organisers well known for helping facilitate some of the most memorable and creative events throughout the region in recent years.

The Fryers Street Food Festival, now in its fourth year, is an annual celebration of food, community and entertainment. With delicious food stalls, market traders and live music, the event has become an important date on the local calendar and is something both of the new organisers are excited to sink their teeth into.

“I’m so excited to help bring some creativity and culture to the Maude Street Mall,” Ms Lea said. “I have watched this festival grow over the years and I can’t wait to work with Liz and execute all these new ideas we have swimming around.”

One of the new ideas suggested for the festival is to create a ‘Flavours of the World’ food event in the Maude Street Mall on the Friday prior. The family-friendly evening will bring together the diverse cultures and foods of the Goulburn Valley community for one big celebratory feast in the CBD.

Other ideas include the addition of a ‘Hall of Handmade’ mini-market for local artists, makers and designers to show off and sell some of their handmade wares or homemade food.

“This region is filled with so many creative people and designers who are busy making these amazing little handmade items from their homes,” Ms Connick. “This new little zone within the festival hopes to celebrate the incredible creations of local makers and offer them an opportunity to promote and sell their goods.”

Under the theme of ‘Gather and Share’, the updated festival will bring together the diverse cultures and food of our region in Fryers Street for a festival-like party on Saturday, November 16.

Expressions of information and applications for entertainers, food vendors and stallholders are now available on the Fryers Street Food Festival Facebook page.