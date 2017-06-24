For the love of four wheel driving Nicholise Garner

BRIDGESTONE Service Centre Shepparton is excited to announce their ‘Ironman First Birthday’ celebration, offering all clients the opportunity to purchase all of their four wheel drive tyre, wheel and Ironman accessories locally at the Shepparton store.

Bridgestone Service Centre Shepparton general manager, John Zappala said, “Ironman 4×4 provides great value for money solutions for all sectors within the 4×4 industry, with a versatile and forward thinking approach across recreational, military or commercial use. Ironman 4×4 products are designed in Australia and distributed throughout the world. To celebrate, we would like to extend a VIP invitation for everyone to attend our first birthday on June 23 and 24.

“It promises to be a great two days, starting this Friday, June 23 from 8am to 5pm and on Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 4:30pm. Our showroom is packed with Ironman 4×4 accessories and camping gear and we will have a number of Ironman representatives available to assist with any questions or enquiries you may have.”

There will be trade displays and with any purchase you make in June, you’ll go in the draw to win an Ironman prize pack worth over $1,298. The winner will be drawn in July and notified by phone.

Call into Solar City Tyres at 126-136 New Dookie Road, Shepparton or phone 5831 5177.