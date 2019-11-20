For young people who want to be leaders

We live in an era when the voice of young people is being heard around the world, Greta Thunberg, Malalia and Emma Gonzalez to name a few.

Within our own precinct, the voices of change is being sought out for young people with the maturity to make a difference. If you are between the ages of 12-25 and would like to be involved in leadership, you are encouraged to join the Word and Mouth youth committee before the closing date of 9.00am on November 25.

Greater Shepparton City Council’s Word and Mouth is looking for young people who are keen to improve where they live for other young people as well as themselves.

Project Officer at Word and Mouth, Jim Gow said, “This was the perfect opportunity for young people locally to be the change they want to see around Greater Shepparton.”

“This can appeal to young people who are still in high school, having a gap year, or working or studying locally to engage with Word and Mouth and help shape their communities,” Mr Gow said.

Further information can be found on Word and Mouth’s Facebook page.