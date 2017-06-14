Former mayor’s brush with terror David Lee

WHEN terror struck London on Saturday, June 3, former Greater Shepparton Mayor, Geoff Dobson and his family were only 30km away, but just hours before had been standing on the London Bridge.

Just after 10pm on the night of the attack, three terrorists drove a white transit van travelling about 80km/h into pedestrians on London Bridge before crashing near Borough Market. Armed with hunting knives and wearing knife-proof vests with hoax bomb canisters strapped to them, the three men left the vehicle and began attacking pedestrians before police fired at the attackers, killing them.

The incident left many injured and eight people dead, including two Australians.

Geoff Dobson said, “English television devoted their whole news services to the attack and it was very traumatic for all concerned to see the aftermath.

“London, on Saturday night, was jammed with tourists, revellers and residents as the English summer has just begun and the London Bridge precinct was no exception.

“We were about 30kms from London when the vehicle struck and out of danger, however two Australians were unfortunately killed by the murderers and that thought has saddened us.

“Although we had departed London during the afternoon, our two sons were in the area around four hours previously and when we caught up with them, the reality of the situation was evident to them.

“The British people, other than those connected with the murders are trying to get on with their lives and events such as the return Manchester Concert has certainly helped.

“London is a fabulous city to visit, tens of thousands of visitors at the moment and in reality, I think that we were very lucky that the toll was not higher.”