Forum puts focus on importance and opportunities of manufacturing David Lee

THE importance of manufacturing across the region including export opportunities, the potential for growth in manufacturing, and future education opportunities were the topics at the first Manufacturing Forum held last week.

The event was organised by Committee for Greater Shepparton (C4GS) who partnered with ANZ to addressed some of the challenges that face the manufacturing industry.

C4GS Membership and Marketing Manager, Deanne Armstrong said, “47 percent of C4GS membership base is manufacturing or linked to manufacturing so this is a really important area for us to focus on.

“The importance and opportunities to export and being trade ready was the topic presented by ANZ. Some great information provided from the “be trade ready” website.

“The sector was well represented at the forum, with a number of leading manufacturing businesses in attendance from across the Goulburn Valley.

“One area highlighted was that businesses are advertising vacant positions and having trouble filling them. According to data presented by .id Melbourne, although manufacturing in Victoria is decreasing, manufacturing in our region is predicted to increase in the next five years. We need to look into the best way to either attract people to our area to fill these roles, or work to help up-skill our locals.

“The educational outcomes and opportunities in the industry were presented by managing director of J.Furphy & Sons, Adam Furphy. He spoke about manufacturing as it is now and the educational opportunities going into the future including engineering.

“From this event we plan to establish our first Manufacturing Advisory Committee. This committee will be made up of local manufacturing businesses to make sure we continue to work together for a stronger industry.

“There are some huge things for manufacturing in the region and it’s future and we are proud to be playing a part in building on that.

“We plan to continue with forums in 2018 addressing challenges our businesses are facing. We have seen how successful these forums are and the positive impact they are having,” Deanne said.