Latest News Foundation photo presented By Ash Beks - August 14, 2019 0 652 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp From left, Dale and Stuart Wright from GV School photography were honoured to present principal of St Anne’s College, Dom Poppa with the inaugural foundation year portrait. The photo was presented as a thank you to the new college for supporting local business and acknowledging that local businesses are able to compete in the market. Dale and Stuart are excited to watch the growth of St Anne’s College over the forthcoming years. Photo: Supplied.