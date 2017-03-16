Foxtel to document local murder case David Lee

IT WAS an emotional experience when I sat down with local resident, Heather Halsall to talk about why Foxtel is coming to Shepparton to interview her in a few weeks time. The topic of the documentary is a story that still haunts many today, the murders carried out by Raymond Edmunds…aka Mr Stinky.

Heather’s connection to the murders is a tragic tale that began when her brother, Ian Duncan Ross Urquhart (affectionately known as Chilla) was falsely accused of the murder of his then girlfriend, Abina Madill and her work colleague, Garry Heywood.

Urquhart was just 19 when Madill had attended a concert at Shepparton Civic Centre on February 10, 1966, and was to be picked up by Urquhart. But when Urquhart arrived he was told that Haywood had driven her home. The story of the two teenager’s disappearance began to unfold when they didn’t return home and Heywood’s FJ Holden was discovered in the main street of Shepparton with no occupants just before dawn the following day.

The bodies of Madill and Heywood were discovered in bushland in Murchison East on Saturday, February 26.

Haywood’s car was fingerprinted by police, which would eventually become the piece of evidence they needed to catch Mr Stinky, but that wasn’t until 1985.

For years, Urquhart was tormented and brutally beaten by police until he decided to leave Shepparton to escape the ridicule and accusations, eventually making his way to Singapore, where tragically at the age of 23 he was killed in a motor vehicle accident.

Heather said, “I helped to raise my brother and we grew up learning the importance of principals, morals and respect.

“He was just a kid and the way he was treated was brutal. He was made to feel like he had to confess to something he wasn’t guilty of.

“Every day was a struggle. It’s terrible to think that he passed away never knowing who the real killer was and thinking that everyone still blamed him.

“Mr Stinky has done some terrible things and so I am doing the interview with Foxtel to hopefully help others get some closure.”

