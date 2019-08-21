Free CBD parking for Winter City Market

FOLLOWING the success of free parking for the City Markets last year, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry has once again been able to negotiate free parking for the upcoming Winter City Market.

Drivers will be able to park free for three hours in the multi-deck car park (Care – Park) on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31. The two top floors will be available for three hours and will be monitored.

The Winter City Market for 2019 will feature two days of great sales and promotions, free activities and entertainment for the whole family in the heart of Shepparton.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for Shepparton Show Me.