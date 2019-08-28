Free industry workshop for musicians

The music industry is a tricky place to navigate. Due to advancements in technology, the music industry is changing in unprecedented and exciting ways.

To help share important industry information and encourage locals to learn everything they need to know, The Push, Music Victoria and JL Productions are presenting This Must Be the Place, a music industry development workshop to help Shepparton locals gain valuable knowledge from experienced professionals and artists.

The free workshop is aimed at songwriters, music fans and music industry practitioners seeking valuable knowledge about the music industry. Participants will hear from acclaimed musicians Olympia and N’fa Jones (from 1200 Techniques) about how they got their start, the highlights of their career so far and what it means to exist in the music industry today.

Participants will also have the opportunity to partake in small, round robin group sessions with music industry professionals Triple J Unearthed, APRA AMCOS, Ditto Music and also spend valuable time with an artist manager and music publicist. During the special event, members from local group Heard Instinct Collective will also be performing.

The Push’s music industry pathways coordinator, Lou James said, “We’re excited to celebrate Shepparton and it’s emerging music culture. We hope this professional development workshop will increase the skills and networks of local musicians, music fans and industry practitioners.”

This Must Be the Place will take place this Saturday, August 31, between 11am and 2pm at The Vault (located down the alleyway behind Teller). To RSVP, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Shepparton_TMBTP