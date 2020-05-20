Free legal service for those who need it most

COMMUNITY legal centres are independent, non-government organisations that provide free legal services to people and communities at times when that help is needed most – particularly to people facing economic hardship and discrimination. Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre (GVCLC) provides free legal information, advice and representation to people who can’t afford a lawyer or who can’t get legal aid.

GVCLC assists people in Greater Shepparton, Strathbogie, Benalla, Mansfield, Moira and Mitchell local government areas. They also provide court assistance at Shepparton, Seymour, Mansfield, Benalla and Cobram Magistrates’ Courts.

Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre managing lawyer, Kaz Gurney said, “You can contact us for advice on family law matters (divorce, property, parenting and child contact), domestic or family violence, consumer matters, complaints about government services, credit and debt problems, criminal matters, motor vehicle accidents and a range of other legal issues.”

If GVCLC can assist you, their team will make an appointment for you to speak to one of their friendly lawyers. During your phone appointment, the lawyer will give you information or advice about your legal problem and talk to you about your options and whether you may need further assistance including from other services.

GVCLC also partner with the Lighthouse Project and Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative to provide extra legal support and advice to those who need it most.

For more information, visit www.gvclc.org.au or call 5831 0900.