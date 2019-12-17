Free measles immunisation available for travellers

Greater Shepparton City Council (GSCC) Environmental Health team is encouraging those thinking of travelling overseas to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

People planning overseas travel should ensure they have received vaccinations appropriate to travel, including measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine if they do not have a documented history of two previous MMR vaccinations.

GSCC environment manager, Greg McKenzie said, “Free MMR vaccines are available to all eligible people born during or since 1966.

“Patients unsure of their vaccination status, or who are aged over 18 months and have only had one measles-containing vaccine, should be vaccinated.”

Infants from six months and before 11 months of age can receive free MMR vaccine prior to travel overseas to countries where measles is endemic, or where measles outbreaks are occurring.

Serology (diagnostic blood test) is not required before vaccinating.

Vaccination is free and those eligible can attend one of Council’s immunisation clinics. Parents with infants from six months of age that are travelling should consult their GP for advice about MMR vaccination.