Free parking for Summer City Market

FREE PARKING FOR MARKET… Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president, John Anderson is pleased that chamber has successfully negotiated to once again have Care - Park offer free parking for three hours on the top two floors of the multi-deck car park for the Summer City Market. Photo: David Lee.
FOLLOWING the success of free parking for the Winter City Market last year, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry has once again been able to negotiate free parking for the upcoming Summer City Market.

 

Drivers will be able to park free for three hours in the multi-deck car park (Care – Park) this Friday and Saturday. The two top floors will be available for three hours and will be monitored.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been negotiating with Lisa Parisi Care Park operations manager for Victoria over the past few months.

If you are looking forward to a great Summer City Market with lots of bargains for shoppers this Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23 head on down and remember to take advantage of the free parking.

