Free parking – one major step to revitalise the CBD

With the recent complimentary parking in the Shepparton CBD proving a huge hit among shoppers and businesses, one can only hope that such a programme continues. The Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s survey of 167 businesses and 200 shoppers – the most comprehensive survey in many years – showed overwhelming success.

These are just a few of the comments made during the survey:

There was more foot traffic in town.

There was more browsing in shops.

It was a joy to shop in Shepparton’s CBD.

Traders have seen a significant rise in foot traffic in the CBD.

There were no negative comments about the free parking.

Shoppers were less stressed about going about their shopping.

Many didn’t know there was free parking.

Many shoppers still tried to put money in the meter.

Advertising and signage was a problem for many shoppers.

Not enough disabled parks.

Shoppers came into the CBD more often.

More 15–30 minute meters around destination shops are needed.

Customers browsed longer and bought more.

It was brilliant…the customers were really happy, some of whom did not normally come into the CBD.

Some businesses were worried about who would pay for the free parking.

Twenty years too late.

All customers stress over parking; shop owners normally pay for parking instead of losing large sales.

Makes the town more welcoming and keeps the CBD going.

Why not all year round? It is much less stressful; Shepparton will go ahead; Benalla is great for its free parking.

According to the survey notes, all traders and shoppers want free parking on a permanent basis, but time limits needed to stay in place. These are just some of the comments made during the survey.

The knockers of course will ask “Where will the money come from?”; “How will the city cope without parking fees?”

Parking fines will make up some of the revenue, but the biggest gain will be making the CBD great again; it will be just one major step towards revitalising the CBD. The other boost being the opening of the Maude Street Mall to slow moving traffic, beautification, stunning trees lining the street – along with well-designed parking and access. The children’s play area could be moved to Fraser Street near the tower and close to amenities.

Increased traffic in the precinct will see property values rise, rate revenue will rise as well; that’s where the city could gain revenue from lost parking fees. Businesses will look at opening in the CBD, some may even return to the CBD, if it’s not too late.

Ignorance can be bliss, and if one doesn’t understand business and commerce and the key elements to its success, then stand by and watch in horror the continued demise of our city’s heart and soul.