Free parking trial decision deferred David Lee

A DECISION on a proposal to introduce a trial for free timed parking in the CBD was last week postponed by Greater Shepparton City Council, with the matter now to be reconsidered at the December council meeting.

The trial was originally set to be introduced from December 11 and run for six months.

The original motion, put by Greater Shepparton City Council’s Councillor Shelly Sutton, was met with concern from other councillors, with Cr Chris Hazelman moving an alternative motion that was put and carried. The new motion stated that a trial of free timed on-street parking would be considered at the December meeting in conjunction with the officer’s expert report, a set of criteria to evaluate any trial performance and the report from Care Park Australia on their proposed redevelopment of the multi-deck car park.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The first motion wasn’t quite complete on how to go about the free timed parking.

“Council now needs to determine methods in which to measure the free parking trial’s effectiveness and gather further details prior to the next meeting.

“We will be awaiting reports from the officers, which will be used to help determine the way forward.

“This is quite complex and there is more than one component to it. We need to unpack it and make sure that decision is the right one.

“There is frustration within the community that this has gone on too long and that we need some form of conclusion and that’s what we hope to provide.”