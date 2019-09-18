Free sanitary items for state school students

IN an Australian first, young women and girls across the state will have access to free pads and tampons in every state school, saving their families money and promoting inclusion.

The $20.7 million investment will provide students in every government primary, secondary and specialist school in Victoria access to free pads and tampons, helping to remove barriers to getting great education.

Lack of easy access to sanitary items can negatively impact on students’ participation in sport and everyday school activities. Students may not be able to concentrate in class, feel comfortable or confident doing physical activities, or they may just miss school altogether.

Minister for Women and Youth, Gabrielle Williams said, “While getting your period is a normal part of life, for some young girls it can be a source of anxiety or embarrassment. This will help reduce the stigma and make it easier for girls at school.”

As part of this new government initiative, sanitary items will be available free of charge in school toilets, allowing students access to pads and tampons when they need them, relieving anxiety and embarrassment and ensuring they can get the most from their education.

Students will receive important health information about how to manage their periods with greater ease and less embarrassment and to normalise periods as a healthy part of growing up.