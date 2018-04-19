From your heart to your mum Nicholise Garner

MUMS aren’t really that hard to please, a few words from the heart is like gold to any mother. In this age of fonts and text messages, what could be more precious than a beautiful hand written card, honest and symbolic; a simple, personal and long-lasting sentiment to be cherished. No one would love that more than your mum.

Mother’s Day is coming and if you want to find the perfect gift for your mum, Focus Cards & Gifts have an excellent variety of Mother’s Day cards and gifts available in store.

Focus Cards & Gifts proprietor, Peter Dunbabin said, “We have a huge range of cards and gifts for Mother’s Day or for any occasion. The staff here make a great effort to select really precious and sentimental gifts for our customers to choose from.

“There are bracelets, scented candles, a huge collection of Willow Tree angels including the ‘Lots of Love’ angel, silver-plated picture frames, the store is just brimming with unique and sentimental treasures to choose from. We’re always doing our best to help our customers find the perfect gift for the special people in their lives.”

Have a look at some of the cards and gifts available for your mum this Mother’s Day. Drop in to Focus Cards & Gifts at 181 Maude Street or phone (03)5821 1813.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Focus Cards & Gifts is a participating business in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.