Fuel load increase and early heat a danger David Lee

AN above average wet winter has left many areas of the state with an increase in fire fuel loads, and with summer already starting to show its heat, the CFA is expecting there to be a higher than normal risk of bushfires.

CFA District 22 operations manager, Tony Owen said, “People should be well underway for their preparation for the fire danger period. Don’t be deluded into the thought that fires only happen on hot days. The cooler, windier days can be even more dangerous in some ways because people let their guard down.

“Across our region, we have a strong history of decent fires happening on a cooler day with strong winds, so don’t be complacent.

“Make sure you are aware of what is happening in your environment. You can do this through the Vic Emergency App. You will receive advice and warnings on this app and if you follow the advice you will have a better chance at staying out of harm’s way.

“For those living on the rural urban interface, if we get fires impacting those areas, the best advice is to move a couple of streets back nice and early.

“Also, we urge people not to ‘rubber neck’ when there is a fire, as this adds to the potential for harm to come to community members and can hinder the work being carried out by CFA.”