Fuelling your liquor needs

Trading for over 100 years in the Geelong region, Chas Cole Cellars has built a reputation as a renowned fine wine and craft beer merchant.

The new Shepparton outlet on Numurkah Road showcases a large selection of craft beers, fine wines and spirits.

Shepparton Chas Cole Cellars store manager, William Lastarria said, “Our grand opening on Saturday, August 31 was a huge success. It was great to see so many people showing their support, and we hope that Shepparton will continue to support us.”

There were plenty of great specials and deals on during the grand opening, including a year’s worth of fuel to be given away. The lucky winner was Brad Fennell, who just wanted to check out the new store.

Brad said, “It’s fantastic to win this, I’ve never won anything this big before. I was excited to see their huge range of craft beers and this promotion was just a great bonus.”

As well as their own variety of wines, Chas Cole Cellars has one of the largest ranges of local wines, ciders and craft beers in the Goulburn Valley. They also have organic and fine wines, gluten free craft beers, spirits and pre-mixed drinks available.

Better yet, purchase any two six packs of craft beer or spend $40 or more in-store and get a free ultimate car wash valued at $12.

Head into Chas Cole Cellars at 111-125 Numurkah Road, Shepparton for all your craft beer, wine and spirit needs.