Full season and full bag limit for 2017 duck season David Lee

THE Victorian 2017 duck season is set to be a bumper one according to local sport hunting enthusiast, Steve Threlafall.

Commencing on Saturday, March 18 and lasting for 12 weeks, until Monday, June 12, the bag limit this year will remain at 10 birds per person per day, however, the hunting of the Blue-winged Shoveler, however, will be prohibited due to the low numbers of the species.

Steve said, “In the last two months there have been thousands upon thousands of ducks shot just over the border in NSW on rice paddocks due to the destruction of crops. Many crops having to be resewn at hundreds of thousands of dollars of cost to the farmer.

“The Victorian duck season, however, will be a bumper one. We’ve got some quality wetlands throughout Victoria in areas including the western district, Gippsland and northern Victoria. These areas have had great inflows of unseasonable rain, providing ideal habitat conditions.

“We congratulate the Victorian Government for having a full bag limit and full-length season. It is disappointing that the Blue-winged Shoveler has been placed on the prohibited list this year, but in saying that we should see a really good opening and an even better period season this year.

“A word of warning to shooters though. Make sure you abide by the rules and bag limits and remember that shooting before opening time is actually shooting out of season and can carry heavy fines and confiscation of hunting equipment.”