Fun and laughter on the pitch David Lee

THERE was lots of fun and laughter had by all who took to the cricket pitch to take part in this year’s GV Harmony Cup event last week.

The event, which has come about through a partnership between ConnectGV and Shepparton Youth Club United Cricket Club, provides a way to get more people in the community involved in cricket.

Shepparton Youth Club United Cricket Club committee member, Chris Giblin said, “It was a fantastic day. The weather was perfect and had a huge amount of participants. We had Shepparton Access, Providing All Living Support (PALS) and Verney Road School.

“It was a really fun atmosphere and everyone was excited to be there.

“We’d like to thank the Greater Shepparton City Council for their help in providing the venue at Victoria Park Lake and especially Kathryn Foster.”

ConnectGV manager future directions, Treena Best said, “We had around 60 participants, which is fantastic because it was more than previous years.

“It was very exciting. The mascots from the Renegades were a real hit. They got a lot of attention.

“It was a great day and everybody enjoyed themselves. We’ve had some organisations say they are going to get a team together for next year, which it will mean it will become more of a tournament competition.

“We’d like to thank the sponsors that supported us with the event and the committee for their hard work. We couldn’t have done it without them.”