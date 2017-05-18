Fun new addition to childcare centre David Lee

THE final touches have just been put on a fun new addition to the Balaclava Road Child Care Centre, after ConnectGV program participants built, painted and decorated a brand new cubby house.

ConnectGV instructor, Darryl Markey said, “We started the project late last year after the centre approached us to build them a new cubby house. We sourced most of the materials at no cost and using the skills of our woodwork program participants, we have been able to create something that will bring such joy to the children at Balaclava Road Child Care Centre.”

Balaclava Road Child Care Centre director, Lisa Ferguson said, “After searching for a cubby for our toddler yard we had a conversation with a member of the community. This led us to Darryl and the team at ConnectGV.

“This also worked in line with our philosophy of supporting local businesses.

“We are so happy with the size and quality of our new cubby.

“The children and staff of Balaclava Road Child Care Centre would like to extend a huge thank you to all involved in the building of our cubby house. It has been a wonderful opportunity for us here at the centre to work with the community while also reaching our goal of a new cubby that will give our children unlimited hours of play.”