Fun with the chance to win

WHEN summer hits, most people think of the beach, and one of the best places in Australia to visit the beach is in Queensland. If you are aching to get there, Fun City in Shepparton can help, through a competition that could see you win a trip for four nights accommodation on the Gold Coast, including 2 economy return air fares from Melbourne.

To enter, it’s simple. All you need to do is drop into Fun City Shepparton until the end of January and purchase a ‘Blast Pass’ for just $25 per person or $75 for a family of four and you’re in the draw.

What is a Blast Pass you ask? Well, it allows you to play two games of Darkzone laser tag plus your choice of a round in either balladium ball blaster, bungee run, haunted house, glow in the dark mini golf, the motion thrill simulator, rock wall climbing, HTC Vive virtual reality or in the kidz city playground.

Co-owner, Darren Shaw said, “We’re all about giving people the chance to have a great time, and what better way to do that than by giving them the chance to win a holiday.

“The best part is, they can have hours of fun with the Blast Pass and walk away knowing they might be flying off to Queensland for doing it.”

For your chance to win a trip to Queensland and have fun while doing it, head to Fun City at Riverside Plaza, Melbourne Road, Kialla or phone 5823 1224.